Rashmi Saluja stares at ouster as chairperson after losing HC appeal to bar Religare from voting on her reappointment
SummaryMint reported on 4 February that around a third of the financial services company's investors might be voting against Saluja’s reappointment as director in the lead up to the company’s AGM. This drastically reduces her chances of continuing at the helm of the company.
A two-judge bench of the Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed Religare Enterprises Ltd's chairperson Rashmi Saluja's appeal seeking a stay on an earlier single-judge bench's order that had denied her request to restrain the company's board from voting on her reappointment as director.