New Delhi: Walko Food Company Private Ltd-owned NIC Ice Creams (NIC) has signed Rashmika Mandanna as its first brand ambassador. The company said this association will look to enhance its presence with ice cream enthusiasts in the country.

The company said it is committed to offer ice creams made from fruits, not from artificial flavours, colours, and preservatives.

Sanjiv Shah, director of the company said, "We are happy to have Rashmika Mandanna with us as our first brand ambassador. Her appeal makes her the perfect embodiment of our brand values. This partnership holds immense significance for us as it represents our commitment to cater to a wide audience's diverse tastes and preferences. Together, we embark on a journey to create moments of pure happiness and share the bliss of indulging in the perfect ice cream treat."

Mandanna said, "I am ecstatic to be associated with them. The brand's commitment to pure ingredients and honest flavours resonates deeply with my personal values. Like countless others, my love for ice creams began at a young age. I eagerly look forward to this association with them and sharing the joy of these ice creams with everyone."

A recent report, ‘Celebrity Brand Valuation’ by corporate investigation and risk consulting firm Kroll, said since 2016, Bollywood has reduced in importance in terms of the valuation split of celebrity endorsements. That year, Bollywood actors constituted 81.7% of the overall brand value for India’s top 20 celebrities, while the remaining 18.3% was sports stars. However, in its current analysis, the share of Bollywood stars has fallen to 67.6% in the overall brand value, with 28.9% comprising sports celebrities and the remaining 3.5% belonging to Tollywood stars. On the list are also two south Indian stars, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandaana, both of whom are new entrants on the list.

Mandanna also endorses brands like PlayerzPot, 7Up, TTK Healthcare owned Eva, Epson India, and others.