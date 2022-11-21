Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Rasna founder Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta passes away at 85

Rasna founder Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta passes away at 85

1 min read . 03:28 PM ISTLivemint
Rasna founder and Chairman Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta passed away on Saturday.

  • Known for creating the iconic home-grown beverage brand, Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta created affordable soft drink packs of Rasna in the 1970s as an alternative to soft drink products sold at high costs

Rasna founder and Chairman Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta, who had contributed immensely to the Indian industry and business, passed away on Saturday, according to a company statement.

Rasna founder and Chairman Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta, who had contributed immensely to the Indian industry and business, passed away on Saturday, according to a company statement.

"Khambatta has contributed immensely to Indian industry, business, and most importantly societal development through social service," the Rasna Group on Monday said.

"Khambatta has contributed immensely to Indian industry, business, and most importantly societal development through social service," the Rasna Group on Monday said.

85-year-old Khambatta was also the Chairman of Areez Khambatta Benevolent Trust and Rasna Foundation. He was also the former Chairman of WAPIZ (World Alliance of Parsi Irani Zarthostis) and past President of Ahmedabad Parsi Panchayat, Vice President of the Federation of Parsi Zoroastrian Anjumans of India.

85-year-old Khambatta was also the Chairman of Areez Khambatta Benevolent Trust and Rasna Foundation. He was also the former Chairman of WAPIZ (World Alliance of Parsi Irani Zarthostis) and past President of Ahmedabad Parsi Panchayat, Vice President of the Federation of Parsi Zoroastrian Anjumans of India.

Known for creating the iconic home-grown beverage brand, Khambatta created affordable soft drink packs of Rasna in the 1970s as an alternative to soft drink products sold at high costs.

Known for creating the iconic home-grown beverage brand, Khambatta created affordable soft drink packs of Rasna in the 1970s as an alternative to soft drink products sold at high costs.

Rasna, which is sold at 1.8 million retail outlets in the country, is now the world's largest soft drink concentrate manufacturer.

Rasna, which is sold at 1.8 million retail outlets in the country, is now the world's largest soft drink concentrate manufacturer.

The beverage brand is now sold across 60 countries around the world and has always been a market leader in a beverage segment dominated by multinational corporations (MNCs).

The beverage brand is now sold across 60 countries around the world and has always been a market leader in a beverage segment dominated by multinational corporations (MNCs).

A pack of Rasna of 5 can be converted into 32 glasses of soft drinks, costing a mere 15 paise per glass.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

A pack of Rasna of 5 can be converted into 32 glasses of soft drinks, costing a mere 15 paise per glass.

Rasna still enjoys a high recall and the brand's "I love you Rasna" campaign is still fresh in the minds of people who grew up in the 80s and 90s.

Rasna still enjoys a high recall and the brand's "I love you Rasna" campaign is still fresh in the minds of people who grew up in the 80s and 90s.

MINT PREMIUMSee All
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP