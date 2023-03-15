Rasna maker launches new television commercial1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 04:41 PM IST
The company said it has used its mascot, the Rasna girl who cheers alongside guests attending a celebration in the television commercial.
Pioma Industries-owned Rasna Pvt Ltd., which owns a soft drink concentrate, has launched its new television commercial for the summer. The company said it has used its mascot, the ‘Rasna girl’ who is cheering to “We love you Rasna" alongside guests attending a celebration in the television commercial.
