Pioma Industries-owned Rasna Pvt Ltd., which owns a soft drink concentrate, has launched its new television commercial for the summer. The company said it has used its mascot, the ‘Rasna girl’ who is cheering to “We love you Rasna" alongside guests attending a celebration in the television commercial.

The company said in a statement that the advertisement not only highlights its traditional concentrate range but also its other products like powders, squashes and syrups. In a recent market research study it conducted, it said that it was found that around 60% of its products are consumed by age groups other than children and so its new television commercial targets different age groups, it said in a statement.

As seen in the advertisement, guests ranging from a mid-age socialite to a young teenage couple are enjoying its products at an outdoor garden party. In keeping with its theme, it said it had a light-hearted approach to its brand communication, where guests can be seen trying to trick the young mascot out of her drink, followed by the slogan, ‘Inke tricks mein mat fasna, dhyan rakho on your Rasna’ (Don’t get tricked by them, focus on your drink).

The company’s group chairman Piruz Khambatta said: “The new advertisement stands to set a benchmark in all our commercials. The key message being sent out by the brand is that it is not just a product for children but can be enjoyed by consumers of all ages across demographics. Our aim is to reiterate the fact that the products are enjoyed by consumers from urban cities to villages and everyone in between, whether it be a mid-aged lady or a teenage couple, it is loved by everyone."

The new advertisement will be aired across popular Indian channels as well as regional GEC channels, as well as on social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, etc.,.

According to a recent report, the country’s non-alcoholic beverages market may expand at a compound annual growth rate of 8.7% to hit ₹1.47 trillion by 2030. This market stood at about ₹67,100 crore in 2019, said the report by economic policy think tank ICRIER.