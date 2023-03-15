Rasna maker launches new television commercial

The company’s group chairman Piruz Khambatta said: “The new advertisement stands to set a benchmark in all our commercials. The key message being sent out by the brand is that it is not just a product for children but can be enjoyed by consumers of all ages across demographics. Our aim is to reiterate the fact that the products are enjoyed by consumers from urban cities to villages and everyone in between, whether it be a mid-aged lady or a teenage couple, it is loved by everyone."