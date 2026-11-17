An application by Rasna Private Limited, the popular manufacturer of beverage concentrates, has been allowed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Ahmedabad Bench on Tuesday, in which the company sought to withdraw its application of a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) after a settlement was reached between Rasna and Bharat Road Carrier Private Limited, which is its operational creditor, Bar and Bench reported.

The decision was pronounced orally by a coram of Judicial Member Shammi Khan and Technical Member Sanjeev Sharma.

The withdrawal application was filed by Ravindra Kumar Goyal, the interim resolution professional (IRP), under tion 12A read with Section 60(5) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016.

As per Section 12A of the IBC, a party which has initiated insolvency proceedings can itself seek to withdraw the same after its admission, if the committee of creditors approves the same with vote share of 90%. It has to be ensured that the company is complying with the procedure as prescribed.

As per Section 60(5) of the IBC, the NCLT has the power to dispose of any application submitted by the corporate debtor.

The insolvency proceedings in Rasna's case were admitted in September 2023, and the process was underway for a period of three years, Bar and Bench reported.

How the proceedings began Back in 2019, operational creditor Bharat Road Carrier Private Limited approached the company law tribunal. It alleged that Rasna had failed to pay operational dues totalling around ₹71.27 lakh along with the interest accrued.

The company has provided transportation facilities for Rasna during the period of April 2017 and August 2018, and had raised a number of invoices for the same. This is where the dispute first stemmed. It had issued a demand notice under the IBC's Section 8 against Rasna in August 2018.

On its part, Rasna said that it had itself filed a civil suit against Bharat Road Carrier, seeking damages worth ₹1.25 crore before Ahmedabad's commercial court in 2018 November, Bar and Bench reported.

The company law tribunal said while admitting Rasna's insolvency petition that the company had filed the case against Bharat Road Carrier after it had received the demand notice for payment of the transportation charges. The transportation company was able to establish that there was default on part of Rasna which did exceed the applicable threshold, the tribunal had said when it admitted the insolvency proceedings against the beverage concentrate maker.