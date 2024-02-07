Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Coca-Cola introduces Coca-Cola Spiced, its first new offering in three years

Coca-Cola introduces Coca-Cola Spiced, its first new offering in three years

AP

Coca-Cola aims to tap into the trend of spicier snacks with the launch of Coca-Cola Spiced, featuring a subtle raspberry flavor and undisclosed spices.

Coca-Cola recently launched 'Happy Tears', containing salt and mineral flavours. It will be sold only through TikTok on February 17 in the US and Great Britain

From Flamin’ Hot Cheetos to Sweet Heat Starburst, America’s snacks are getting spicier. Now, Coca-Cola wants in on the trend.

On Wednesday, the Atlanta beverage giant introduced Coca-Cola Spiced, the first new permanent offering to its North American portfolio in three years. Coca-Cola Spiced and Coca-Cola Spiced Zero Sugar will go on sale in the US and Canada on February 19.

Coca-Cola Spiced doesn’t have a lot of heat. The main flavor drinkers will notice is a hint of raspberry. Coke won’t name the spices it added – it guards its recipes closely – but they taste like amped-up versions of the spices in regular Coke.

“If you go to the aisles, you’ll see the amount of spiciness has gone up because consumers’ taste palettes have evolved. We realized that could be an opportunity for us," Coca-Cola’s North American marketing chief Shakir Moin told The Associated Press in a recent interview. “Can we dial up something which is already part of our formula and bring in a taste profile that is interesting, unique, and brings in the next generation of consumers?"

Coke has been exploring ways to get younger drinkers excited about its signature cola. In 2022, it launched Coca-Cola Creations, a series of eight limited-edition Coke flavors in colorful cans and bottles. Coke experimented with adding hints of coconut, strawberry, watermelon and other flavors to the drinks.

The latest example, Coca-Cola Happy Tears, contains salt and mineral flavors. It will be sold only through TikTok on February 17 in the US and Great Britain.

Moin said customer research for Coca-Cola Creations fed into the development of Coca-Cola Spiced. It usually takes Coca-Cola at least a year to develop a new beverage, he said, but Coca-Cola Spiced took just seven weeks. Moin said the company hopes to replicate that speed with future new products.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

Consumers are moving faster. The market is moving forward faster. We’ve got to be faster than the speed of the market," he said.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.