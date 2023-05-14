Ratan Tata-backed Upstox breaks even in fiscal year 2022-23, revenue jumps 40% to 1,000 crore2 min read . Updated: 14 May 2023, 04:36 PM IST
Upstox has generated a positive net cash flow of approximately ₹130 crore during 2022-23
Upstox, the Ratan Tata-backed discount broking firm informed on Sunday that it has achieved the break-even state during the fiscal year 2022-23. The top officials of the company said that their revenue jumped to ₹1,000 crore during the fiscal year. Upstox has generated a positive net cash flow of approximately ₹130 crore during 2022-23.
