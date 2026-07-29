Ratan Tata charity fund received cash, shares, and a loan from Tata Sons, units

Bengaluru and Mumbai: Two years before his death in October 2024, Ratan Tata bequeathed a portion of his wealth to his personal charitable organization Ratan Tata Endowment Fund (RTEF), which received a cash gift, shares and a loan from Tata Group companies through a string of undisclosed transactions, a Mint investigation of corporate filings over a three-year period has revealed.
The transactions were approved by boards of a few Tata companies, including group holding company Tata Sons. Natarajan Chandrasekaran, who chairs Tata Sons since February 2017, also started chairing the board of RTEF a few months after Ratan Tata’s demise. The endowment fund is the designated recipient of half of the shares that Ratan Tata owned in Tata Sons.
The process began in 2022, when Tata Sons donated ₹45 crore in cash to RTEF, followed by a gift of 1% equity shares of Tata Digital Pvt. Ltd, and extended an unsecured loan to the fund through a group non-banking finance entity to buy shares of Tata Technologies Ltd at a price lower than listing on its public offering. In some seven months, RTEF realized a profit of ₹158 crore on sale of some of these shares in July 2024.