Ratan Tata charity fund received cash, shares, and a loan from Tata Sons, units

Bengaluru and Mumbai: Two years before his death in October 2024, Ratan Tata bequeathed a portion of his wealth to his personal charitable organization Ratan Tata Endowment Fund (RTEF), which received a cash gift, shares and a loan from Tata Group companies through a string of undisclosed transactions, a Mint investigation of corporate filings over a three-year period has revealed.
Bengaluru and Mumbai: Two years before his death in October 2024, Ratan Tata bequeathed a portion of his wealth to his personal charitable organization Ratan Tata Endowment Fund (RTEF), which received a cash gift, shares and a loan from Tata Group companies through a string of undisclosed transactions, a Mint investigation of corporate filings over a three-year period has revealed.
The transactions were approved by boards of a few Tata companies, including group holding company Tata Sons. Natarajan Chandrasekaran, who chairs Tata Sons since February 2017, also started chairing the board of RTEF a few months after Ratan Tata’s demise. The endowment fund is the designated recipient of half of the shares that Ratan Tata owned in Tata Sons.
The transactions were approved by boards of a few Tata companies, including group holding company Tata Sons. Natarajan Chandrasekaran, who chairs Tata Sons since February 2017, also started chairing the board of RTEF a few months after Ratan Tata’s demise. The endowment fund is the designated recipient of half of the shares that Ratan Tata owned in Tata Sons.
The process began in 2022, when Tata Sons donated ₹45 crore in cash to RTEF, followed by a gift of 1% equity shares of Tata Digital Pvt. Ltd, and extended an unsecured loan to the fund through a group non-banking finance entity to buy shares of Tata Technologies Ltd at a price lower than listing on its public offering. In some seven months, RTEF realized a profit of ₹158 crore on sale of some of these shares in July 2024.
Notably, all these transactions were made without any disclosure by Tata Sons, a review of filings from late 2022 to March 2025 showed, raising questions among corporate governance experts.
“All transactions with RTEF have been done post requisite board approvals, including Tata Sons board approvals,” a spokesperson for Tata Sons told Mint.
According to Ratan Tata’s will, RTEF is expected to receive more than half of the 0.83% shares he owned in Tata Sons, though this is uncertain now after a complaint over the ownership of some of those shares triggered an investigation by the Maharashtra charity commissioner.
An email sent to RTEF seeking a comment went unanswered.
The endowment plan
Sometime in 2022, Ratan Tata conceived the idea of setting up an endowment fund that could promote philanthropy without being dependent on any for-profit entity, according to two executives in the know, who requested anonymity. Tata discussed this idea with some of his confidants, including Chandrasekaran.
Besides Chandrasekaran, the Tata Sons board today comprises Tata Trusts' two representatives: Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan. Tata Group CFO Saurabh Agrawal and independent directors Harish Manwani and Anita Marangoly George are the three other members. Between 2022 and 2025, Ajay Piramal, Leo Puri, Bhaskar Bhat, and Ralf Speth also served on the board of Tata’s group holding company.
In September 2022, RTEF was set up as a Section 8 company, a not-for-profit entity, with a two-member board, including former Tata Group executive Raghavan Shastri and another former Trust employee, Burzis Taraporevala.
Chandrasekaran took over as the chair of RTEF on 13 February 2025, four months after Ratan Tata’s demise on 9 October 2024, taking the board of the charitable entity to three members.
Ratan Tata's brother Jimmy Tata, his half-brother Noel Tata, and his half-sisters Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy are not part of the endowment fund.
Cash, shares gift, unsecured loan
Over three fiscal years, starting since its inception in FY23 and ending in FY25, five transactions were undertaken by RTEF. These include: a gift of cash, a transfer of shares of Tata Digital, a wholly-owned unit of Tata Sons, an extension of an unsecured loan by a subsidiary of Tata Capital, purchase of Tata Technologies shares at a discount to its listing price, and the sale of some of them at a profit.
The transactions raise questions about whether RTEF benefited over minority investors in Tata Sons, including the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and Tata Group companies such as Tata Motors Ltd, Tata Power Co. Ltd, and Indian Hotels Co. Ltd.
After RTEF was set up in September 2022, Tata Sons gave the endowment fund ₹45 crore in cash, which the receiver described as “contribution towards the working capital and other funding requirements”. There is no disclosure of this transfer in the fiscal 2023, 2024, and 2025 annual reports of Tata Sons.
Subsequently, sometime in March 2023, Tata Sons transferred 191.3 million shares of Tata Digital to RTEF, representing about 1% stake. RTEF later recognized the value of these shares at ₹1.65 per share in its filing, amounting to ₹31.57 crore.
And this gift of 1% shares of Tata Digital, which until March 2023 was 100% owned by Tata Sons, was undertaken after the group holding company pumped in ₹3,200 crore into the digital unit subscribing to 3.2 billion shares at ₹10 each on 9 March 2023, according to Tata Digital's filing with the corporate affairs ministry.
Mint could not independently ascertain the exact dates of Tata Sons gifting ₹45 crore and 1% equity of Tata Digital to RTEF.
Tata Sons reduced Tata Digital's valuation by 5.5% to $10.3 billion, as Mint reported in June. Based on that valuation, the 1% RTEF holding of Tata Digital is worth $103 million or ₹986 crore.
Tata Digital, which houses the e-commerce application Tata Neu, saw its revenue expand 12% to ₹35,990 crore in the year ended March 2026. Losses widened from ₹4,610 crore in FY25 to ₹4,974 crore last year.
Loan to purchase shares?
A third transaction on 23 October 2023 saw Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd (TCHFL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Capital Ltd, provide an unsecured loan of ₹147 crore to RTEF at an interest rate of 10.5%, according to documents reviewed. RTEF had no revenue until March 2023.
RTEF spent ₹146.67 crore to buy 3.65 million shares of Tata Technologies at ₹401.81 each, according to disclosures made by the charitable entity. On 30 November, 2023, Tata Technologies went public with a listing price of ₹1,200 a share—netting the endowment fund a near-three times appreciation in a month’s time.
By the end of July 2024, RTEF sold 2.558 million of these shares at an average price of ₹1,019 a share, thereby making a ₹158 crore profit on this transaction. The remaining 1.092 million shares are worth over ₹808 crore based on Tuesday’s closing price of the stock.
Sometime in FY25—the exact date is not available—RTEF repaid ₹147 crore to Tata Capital Housing, along with the interest, documents showed.
Questions loom
Flagging a bunch of issues, independent governance expert Sharmila Gopinath said: “The Tata name is synonymous with altruism and philanthropy. So why is there a need for a separate not-for-profit entity, and why is this an endowment fund is the first question. Okay, so Ratan Tata wanted it, and so be it. But then, why depend on listed and unlisted Tata Group companies for the money? Above all, why has Tata Sons not made public disclosures on the nature of the transactions?”
RTEF came under spotlight after Mint reported on 23 July that the transfer of shares in Tata Sons held by Ratan Tata to RTEF and Ratan Tata Endowment Trust had been thrown into uncertainty after a complaint over the ownership of some of those shares triggered an investigation by the Maharashtra charity commissioner, potentially delaying the implementation of one of the country’s most closely watched wills.
RTEF, which reported ₹164 crore in income in FY25, has a cumulative income of ₹209.63 crore since it was set up in September 2022. Of this cumulative income, 75%, or ₹158 crore, came from the sale of Tata Technologies shares, while another 21.5%, or ₹45 crore, came from Tata Sons. About 3%, or ₹6.1 crore, was interest income and dividend income earned from Tata Technologies and ₹1.1 crore, or 0.6%, was RTEF's income from redemption of mutual funds.