Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Ratan Tata hails 'Make in India' as govt places orders for 56 military planes

Ratan Tata hails 'Make in India' as govt places orders for 56 military planes

Premium
Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata
1 min read . 01:12 PM IST Livemint

40 aircraft will be manufactured and assembled by Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) in India

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata hailed govt's push for ‘Make for India’ as Defence Ministry on Friday formalised the acquisition of 56 Airbus C295 aircraft to replace the Indian Air Force (IAF) legacy AVRO fleet. Under the deal, Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft in 'fly-away' condition from its final assembly line in Seville, Spain, added Airbus.

Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata hailed govt's push for ‘Make for India’ as Defence Ministry on Friday formalised the acquisition of 56 Airbus C295 aircraft to replace the Indian Air Force (IAF) legacy AVRO fleet. Under the deal, Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft in 'fly-away' condition from its final assembly line in Seville, Spain, added Airbus.

The subsequent 40 aircraft will be manufactured and assembled by Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) in India as part of an industrial partnership between the two companies.

The subsequent 40 aircraft will be manufactured and assembled by Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) in India as part of an industrial partnership between the two companies.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

"The clearance of the joint project between Airbus Defence and Tata Advanced Systems to build the C-295 is a great step forward in the opening up of aviation and avionics projects in India. It envisages total manufacturing of the aircraft in India," said Ratan Tata in a statement. 

“The C-295 is a multi-role aircraft with several reconfigurations to meet mission requirements. It envisages total manufacturing of the aircraft in India. It will create a domestic supply chain capability to international standards, which has never been undertaken before," he said. 

Rata Tata further said, “The Tata Group congratulates Airbus and the Indian defence ministry for this bold step in fully building this state-of-the-art multi-role aircraft in India in support of the 'Make In India' thrust to bolster the country's equity framework."

 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Coming soon: College degree courses with embedded appre ...

Premium

Things freelancers must know about GST payment

Premium

The Sony-Zee game plan for Indian Premier League

Premium

How the US Fed tapering bond purchases will impact India

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!