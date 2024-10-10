Ratan Tata passes away - Here’s a look at the succession plan of Tata Group

Rata Tata was a notable business magnate and philanthropist whose remarkable achievements have significantly influenced India’s economy.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published10 Oct 2024, 01:01 AM IST
Ratan Tata
Ratan Tata

Business tycoon and philanthropist Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86 years. Tata was a notable business magnate and philanthropist whose remarkable achievements have significantly influenced India’s economy. Frequently characterized as reserved and solitary, Tata is one of India's most globally recognized business figures. He chaired the Tata Group for over twenty years before retiring at 75 in 2012.

Also Read | Live Updates: Ratan Tata passes away; condolences pour in from PM Modi, Ambani

Succession Plan

At 86 years old and without any children, Ratan Tata's succession has sparked considerable speculation. Who will take his place in managing the extensive 3,800 crore Tata Group business empire? The Tata Group has already established a succession plan. N Chandrasekaran became chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company, in 2017. Other family members are also leading various divisions of the business and are expected to assume leadership roles in the future.

Noel Tata - the Front-runner

Among the possible leaders, Noel Tata stands out as a formidable candidate. He is the son of Naval Tata’s second marriage to Simone and the half-brother of Ratan Tata. This family connection positions Noel Tata as a key figure in the inheritance of the Tata legacy.

Maya, Neville, and Leah Tata

Noel Tata has three children who are likely to be as possible heirs to the Tata legacy.

Maya Tata

Maya Tata, 34, is making notable progress within the Tata Group. With an education from Bayes Business School and the University of Warwick, she has played key roles at Tata Opportunities Fund and Tata Digital. Her strategic insight and vision were instrumental in the launch of the Tata Neu App.

Also Read | ‘Clock has stopped ticking’, Harsh Goenka mourns Ratan Tata’s demise

Neville Tata

Neville Tata, 32, is actively engaged in the family business. He is married to Manasi Kirloskar, who comes from the Toyota Kirloskar Group. Neville leads Star Bazaar, a well-known hypermarket chain under Trent Limited, highlighting his potential as a future leader in the Tata Group.

Leah Tata

Leah Tata, the oldest at 39, applies her expertise to the hospitality sector of the Tata Group. A graduate of IE Business School in Spain, she has made substantial contributions to Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces. Currently, she oversees operations at the Indian Hotel Company, working to expand the group’s presence in the hospitality industry.

 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 01:01 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsRatan Tata passes away - Here’s a look at the succession plan of Tata Group

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.00
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.55 (-0.34%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    164.75
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    0.35 (0.21%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    128.90
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    2.1 (1.66%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.05
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.45 (-0.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Divis Laboratories share price

    5,972.90
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    425.9 (7.68%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    982.00
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    52.2 (5.61%)

    Cipla share price

    1,681.05
    03:48 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    40.45 (2.47%)

    Infosys share price

    1,953.90
    03:50 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    5.4 (0.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Bank Of Maharashtra share price

    54.79
    03:56 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -2.22 (-3.89%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    9.19
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.31 (-3.26%)

    ITC share price

    491.80
    03:55 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -16.1 (-3.17%)

    Tata Communications share price

    1,950.15
    03:52 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -54.95 (-2.74%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports share price

    142.45
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    12 (9.2%)

    RITES share price

    324.60
    03:56 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    24 (7.98%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    5,972.90
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    425.9 (7.68%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,935.20
    03:52 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    118.05 (6.5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.000.00
      Chennai
      77,461.000.00
      Delhi
      77,613.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.