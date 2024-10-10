Ratan Tata passes away - Here’s a look at the succession plan of Tata Group

Business tycoon and philanthropist Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86 years. Tata was a notable business magnate and philanthropist whose remarkable achievements have significantly influenced India’s economy. Frequently characterized as reserved and solitary, Tata is one of India's most globally recognized business figures. He chaired the Tata Group for over twenty years before retiring at 75 in 2012.

Succession Plan At 86 years old and without any children, Ratan Tata's succession has sparked considerable speculation. Who will take his place in managing the extensive ₹3,800 crore Tata Group business empire? The Tata Group has already established a succession plan. N Chandrasekaran became chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company, in 2017. Other family members are also leading various divisions of the business and are expected to assume leadership roles in the future.

Noel Tata - the Front-runner Among the possible leaders, Noel Tata stands out as a formidable candidate. He is the son of Naval Tata’s second marriage to Simone and the half-brother of Ratan Tata. This family connection positions Noel Tata as a key figure in the inheritance of the Tata legacy.

Maya, Neville, and Leah Tata Noel Tata has three children who are likely to be as possible heirs to the Tata legacy.

Maya Tata Maya Tata, 34, is making notable progress within the Tata Group. With an education from Bayes Business School and the University of Warwick, she has played key roles at Tata Opportunities Fund and Tata Digital. Her strategic insight and vision were instrumental in the launch of the Tata Neu App.

Neville Tata Neville Tata, 32, is actively engaged in the family business. He is married to Manasi Kirloskar, who comes from the Toyota Kirloskar Group. Neville leads Star Bazaar, a well-known hypermarket chain under Trent Limited, highlighting his potential as a future leader in the Tata Group.