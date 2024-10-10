Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Ratan Tata passes away — here's a look at the succession plan of Tata Group

Ratan Tata passes away — here's a look at the succession plan of Tata Group

Vaamanaa Sethi

Ratan Tata was a notable business magnate and philanthropist whose remarkable achievements have significantly influenced India’s economy.

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata passes away: Business tycoon and philanthropist Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday night. He was 86. Tata was a notable business magnate and philanthropist whose remarkable achievements have significantly influenced India’s economy. Frequently characterised as reserved and solitary, Tata is one of India's most globally recognised business figures. He chaired the Tata Group for over 20 years before retiring at 75 in 2012.

Succession Plan

At 86 years old and without any children, Ratan Tata's succession has sparked considerable speculation. Who will take his place in managing the extensive 3,800 crore Tata Group business empire? The Tata Group has already established a succession plan. N Chandrasekaran became chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company, in 2017. Other family members are also leading various divisions of the business and are expected to assume leadership roles in the future.

Noel Tata: The Front-runner

Among the possible leaders, Noel Tata stands out as a formidable candidate. He is the son of Naval Tata from his second marriage to Simone Dunoyer and the half-brother of Ratan Tata. This family connection positions Noel Tata as a key figure in the inheritance of the Tata legacy.

Maya, Neville, and Leah Tata

Noel Tata has three children who are likely to be possible heirs to the Tata legacy.

Maya Tata

Maya Tata, 34, is making notable progress within the Tata Group. With an education from Bayes Business School and the University of Warwick, she has played key roles at Tata Opportunities Fund and Tata Digital. Her strategic insight and vision were instrumental in the launch of the Tata Neu App.

Neville Tata

Neville Tata, 32, is actively engaged in the family business. He is married to Manasi Kirloskar, who comes from the Toyota Kirloskar Group. Neville leads Star Bazaar, a well-known hypermarket chain under Trent Limited, highlighting his potential as a future leader in the Tata Group.

Leah Tata

Leah Tata, the oldest at 39, applies her expertise to the hospitality sector of the Tata Group. A graduate of IE Business School in Spain, she has made substantial contributions to Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces. Currently, she oversees operations at the Indian Hotel Company, working to expand the group’s presence in the hospitality industry.

