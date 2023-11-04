Ratcliffe to invest extra $300 million on top of 25% stake in Manchester United
Ineos CEO Jim Ratcliffe plans to invest $300 million in Manchester United's infrastructure, in addition to his offer to buy a 25% stake in the club. The investment will be personally financed by Ratcliffe and will not add to the club's existing borrowings.
Ineos Chief Executive Jim Ratcliffe is looking to invest $300 million in Manchester United's infrastructure, in addition to his $1.5 billion plus offer to buy a 25% stake in the soccer club, according to a person familiar with the matter.
