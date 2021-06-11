New Delhi: Moody's Investors Service on Friday said the rating outlook of Tata Chemicals remains stable with a likely recovery in the company's revenue.

The rating agency affirmed the Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) of Tata Chemicals Ltd (TCL). The rating outlook remains stable, it said in a statement.

"The rating affirmation reflects the likely recovery in TCL's consolidated revenue and profitability from the trough during the pandemic fallout in the fiscal year ending March 2021," Moody's said.

It expected the recovery to sustain over the upcoming 12 to 18 months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that TCL will sustain revenue growth across all its businesses, while maintaining its leading position in the global soda ash industry. PTI MJH HRS hrs

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

