Ratings of 35,000 crore debt by Icra could be downgraded after RBI diktat

The regulator said that while assessing support for evaluation of credit enhancement ratings, agencies will have to rely only on explicit guarantees by rated external entities, including parents, group companies, or by financial institutions like banks and non-bank financiers. It prohibited them from taking into account support structures like letters of comfort, and letters of support, among others, since these are not legally enforceable. These changes, RBI later said on 26 July, will need to come into force within six months.