With one eye on IPO, Ratnadeep Retail engages DAM Capital for $100 million fundraise
The company aims to tap the public markets over the next 12-24 months so this is more like a pre-IPO round, a source told Mint, adding that a deal has been in the works for over a year now.
Mumbai: Ratnadeep Retail Pvt Ltd has engaged DAM Capital to facilitate a more than $100-million fundraise as the Hyderabad-based grocery chain looks to expand operations and eventually list on the public markets, at least four people familiar with the matter said.