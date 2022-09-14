RattanIndia launches its first anti-drone ‘Defender’

NeoSky India is also working on consumer drones and going forward, there is expected to be a streamlining between NeoSky India and Throttle Aerospace operations. While NeoSky may specifically work on consumer drones, Throttle is likely to focus on enterprise and defence drones. Consumer drones are those which are popularly used for entertainment purposes such as for photography in weddings and events. Enterprise drones are those which are used by governments and private companies for survey, mapping, public safety, agriculture, among other things.