RattanIndia to acquire 100% stake in electric motorcycles maker Revolt1 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 11:19 AM IST
Indian conglomerate RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd will acquire a 100% stake in electric motorcycle maker Revolt Motors
Indian conglomerate RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd will acquire a 100% stake in electric motorcycle maker Revolt Motors
Listen to this article
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd will acquire a 100% stake in Electric motorcycle maker Revolt Motors. The company had earlier acquired 33.84% of the shares with an option to further increase the shareholding.