RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd will acquire a 100% stake in Electric motorcycle maker Revolt Motors. The company had earlier acquired 33.84% of the shares with an option to further increase the shareholding.

Speaking on the occasion RattanIndia Enterprises Chairperson Anjali Rattan said, “Revolt is currently by far the best EV bike in the world. It is truly world class in all aspects – its technology, cost, build quality and performance. With this acquisition of 100% shareholding in Revolt Motors we are doubling down on our belief that EV revolution in the country is coming in faster than we anticipate. I do not have any doubt that what is good for environment and the country makes for a great business. Indian’s are very keen customers when they see value. We are ready for next growth phase for Revolt Motors."

A statement by RattanIndia read, "RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. truly believes that electric mobility will define the future of automobiles in India and Revolt’s commitment to drive the passion of electric motorcycling is stronger than ever before"