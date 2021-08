New Delhi: RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd on Monday said it will incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary for its drone business.

The company, which has interests in power generation, transmission, electric mobility, consumer finance and renewable energy, had said a fortnight ago it will make a strategic investment in US-based urban drone logistics platform Matternet.

Matternet is an urban drone logistics platform with operations across many countries worldwide.

"In light of this strategic investment in Matternet, RattanIndia Enterprises Limited is incorporating a wholly owned subsidiary to kickstart UAV drone business operations in India," RattanIndia said in a statement.

The latest decision by RattanIndia to incorporate a wholly-owned subsidiary for its drone business comes less than a month after the Ministry of Civil viation released the updated draft Drone Rules, 2021 for public consultation, which will soon replace the UAS (unmanned aircraft system) Rules 2021. The updated Drones Rules 2021 aims at making it easier for corporations to seek permissions for drone operations.

“We have (a) clear cut strategy to have businesses which leverage advanced technologies to solve India scale problems," said Anjali Rattan, business chairman of RattanIndia Enterprises.

