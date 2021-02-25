Ravi Deol’s Inbrew acquires Molson Coors’ India biz

Ravi Deol’s Inbrew acquires Molson Coors’ India biz2 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 10:13 PM IST
- Inbrew would also acquire manufacturing facilities that have a combined capacity of over 600 hectoliters, in India along with the entire business operations
Bengaluru: Singapore-headquartered Inbrew Holdings Pte. Ltd, owned by London-based entrepreneur Ravi Deol, has acquired US-based Molson Coors Brewing Co.’s beer business in India, as the latter is in the process of exiting non-core geographies.
The acquisition value was not disclosed. Molson Coors India Pvt Ltd (MCIPL) is a subsidiary of Coors Brewing USA with popular beer brands in India.
Molson Coors, North America’s second-biggest beer company, in 2015 had acquired Mohali-based Mount Shivalik Breweries Ltd (MSBL) for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition gave it control of two breweries, in Punjab and Haryana, apart from adding Thunderbolt, a popular strong beer brand in north India, to its portfolio.
As part of the current acquisition, Inbrew Holdings will acquire Thunderbolt and rights to Molson Coors’ other brands such as Millers, Miller High Life, Miller Ace, Blue Moon, Carling and Cobra in India.
Inbrew would also acquire manufacturing facilities in India along with the entire business operations. The manufacturing facilities have a combined capacity of over 600 hectoliters with scope for doubling capacity along with Molson Coors’ brewery in Bihar. The total installed capacity of these breweries stands at 16 million unit cases.
“We believe this is a significant opportunity because India is largely a strong beer market and the beverage market is still very under-penetrated. Molson Coors has invested significantly in India and we plan to expand manufacturing footprint and distribution of Thunderbolt to smaller cities and towns, a strong base for strong beers. We will be launching the brand in more southern states," Ravi Deol, chairman, Inbrew Holdings said in an interaction.
Inbrew also envisions a new-age beverage platform that caters to young India with innovative, contemporary beverage products.
“Inbrew understands the Indian beverage market and grasps the needs of existing and emerging consumers. A portfolio of strong local and portfolio of popular international brands supported by established distribution and well-invested manufacturing facilities will allow Inbrew to rapidly expand its offering. This acquisition provides Inbrew a robust platform to build further into a influential player in India’s young and rapidly growing beverage market," said Deol, who was also the first CEO of the Barista coffee chain in India.
“The sale of the India operation will make us a more streamlined organisation, whilst retaining a platform for our brands in India," said Simon Cox, president and CEO of Molson Coors’ EMEA & APAC division. “Inbrew is ideally placed to build on the foundations we have laid down in India and maintain our key brand presence in the fast-growing India beer market."
