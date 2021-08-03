MUMBAI : Ravi Jaipuria, the Delhi-based billionaire promoter of Devyani International Ltd, the largest franchisee of Pizza Hut, KFC, and Costa Coffee in India, and his son Varun Jaipuria have sold Devyani shares worth ₹250 crore in a pre-IPO round ahead of the company's IPO, which opens on 4 August.

Devyani International has fixed a price band of ₹86-90 a share. The IPO will close on 6 August. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹440 crore and an offer for sale of issuing up to 155.33 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters. At the upper end of the price band, the firm will raise ₹1,838 crore.

Shares were sold to a clutch of investors, including IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, which picked up shares worth ₹100 crore; SR Foundation, which bought shares worth ₹75 crore; Dharampal Satyapal Ltd, which bought ₹25 crore; DLF Urva Real Estate Developers and Services Pvt. Ltd, which bought shares worth ₹15 crore and a bunch of individual buyers, shows a regulatory filing.

Post sale of these shares, the aggregate promoter shareholding stands at 73.38%, the filing said. Proceeds from the IPO will be used by Devyani to repay certain or full borrowings of its firm.

As of June 2021, the aggregate outstanding borrowings of its Company (on a consolidated level) stood at ₹541.59 crore.

Devyani is the single-largest quick service restaurant (QSR) company in India to be listed on Swiggy and was among the largest QSR company in India be to listed on the Zomato platform in 2019 and 2020

Despite the pandemic, it has continued to expand its store network and has opened 109 stores across its core brand business in the last six months. KFC and Pizza Hut were among the earliest to roll out contactless delivery in May 2020 and June 2020, respectively.

The firm currently operates 297 Pizza Hut stores, 264 KFC stores and 44 Costa Coffee as on 31 March 2021 in India. During March 2019-2021 the core brand stores saw a CAGRgrowth of 13.58% from 469 stores to 605 stores and the company attributes its success and continuous growth effort to its 9,356 employees.

