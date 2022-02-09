Ravi Mital today took charge as Chairperson of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India in New Delhi. A 1986 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Bihar cadre, Mital holds degrees of BE in mechanical engineering and MPhil in environmental science.

Prior to joining the IBBI as Chairperson, he superannuated from the position of secretary, department of sports, ministry of youth affairs and sports. Mital has also served as secretary, ministry of information and broadcasting and special secretary, department of financial services, ministry of Finance.

He has also served on the boards of various organisations including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, GIC Re, etc. During his service, he has served in varied capacities in various ministries and departments of the government.

