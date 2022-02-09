Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Ravi Mital takes charge as Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board Chairperson

Ravi Mital takes charge as Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board Chairperson

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India in New Delhi.
1 min read . 08:22 PM IST Livemint

  • He superannuated from the position of secretary, department of sports, ministry of youth affairs and sports, to take charge as IBBI chief

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ravi Mital today took charge as Chairperson of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India in New Delhi. A 1986 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Bihar cadre, Mital holds degrees of BE in mechanical engineering and MPhil in environmental science.

Ravi Mital today took charge as Chairperson of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India in New Delhi. A 1986 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Bihar cadre, Mital holds degrees of BE in mechanical engineering and MPhil in environmental science.

Prior to joining the IBBI as Chairperson, he superannuated from the position of secretary, department of sports, ministry of youth affairs and sports. Mital has also served as secretary, ministry of information and broadcasting and special secretary, department of financial services, ministry of Finance.

Prior to joining the IBBI as Chairperson, he superannuated from the position of secretary, department of sports, ministry of youth affairs and sports. Mital has also served as secretary, ministry of information and broadcasting and special secretary, department of financial services, ministry of Finance.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

He has also served on the boards of various organisations including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, GIC Re, etc. During his service, he has served in varied capacities in various ministries and departments of the government.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!