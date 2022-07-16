Ravi Shastri launches FanCode’s first campaign for the India tour of West Indies

The campaign also features social media influencer Ashish Chanchlani. Chanchlani will take a dig at Shastri’s digital savviness by highlighting the features.
NEW DELHI: Live content, sports statistics and e-commerce marketplace FanCode has launched its latest campaign with cricketer Ravi Shastri and a digital content creator, Ashish Chanchlani. Shastri was recently announced as the brand ambassador for FanCode where he said the company is democratising sports for fans.
Chanchlani has now joined the bandwagon to promote the brand’s first India tour on the platform and its fan-first proposition. The collaboration showcases Chanchlani’s rise from a leading digital content creator to becoming a brand endorser of a mainstream digital sports brand. Chanchlani will take a dig at Shastri’s digital savviness by highlighting these features.
Chanchlani said, “My entire career is a testament of the power of digital in India. This as a homegrown brand is empowering sports fans by exploring the full potential of digital and resonates strongly with me. It’s a pleasure to collaborate with the legend himself in the fun campaign, and look forward to supporting their digital transformation in sports broadcast."
Yannick Colaco, co-founder of the Dream11-owned, said, “The India tour of West Indies will change the way fans consume sports and will set a new benchmark for sports fan experiences. With this campaign, we want to introduce our fan-first proposition to a larger audience through a light-hearted narrative, and the unique pairing of Shastri and Chanchlani will help us in just that. Their reach and influence is phenomenal, and they both connect with fans across the spectrum in the country."
The India tour of theWest Indies is scheduled from July 22 - August 7 to play three ODIs and five T20Is with ODIs starting at 7 pm and T20Is starting at 8 pm IST. It has partnered with DD Sports to make the tour accessible to the TV viewing audience across the country.
India’s sports media and sponsorship industry reached about ₹95 billion in FY20 but will be growing at a slower pace to reach ₹150 billion by 2024, a report said. According to the report by sports-related employment agency Sporjo and FICCI, the industry grew at a CAGR of 14% till 2020.