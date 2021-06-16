Raw material shortage stalls Novavax’s local production

“It’s fair to say that we are far ahead of where anyone thought we would be in our fight against the virus. And, importantly, we have secured enough vaccine supply for all Americans... As a result, we are removing the DPA priority ratings for AstraZeneca, Novavax and Sanofi. While the manufacturers will continue to make these vaccines, the action will allow US-based firms that supply to these manufacturers to make their decisions on the orders to fulfil first," the White House said in a statement on 2 June.

