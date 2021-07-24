Fabric and readymade apparel company Raymond has appointed SL Pokharna as a non-executive director. Pokharna currently holds the office of President, Group Commercial and Supply Chain, in the company.

"The Board of Directors of the Company, based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has appointed Pokharna as an additional director designated as non-executive director with effect from July 23, 2021," Raymond said in a regulatory filing in Saturday.

Pokharna has been with the Raymond Group since 1981. Prior to his current duties, he has held various leadership roles across the group.

Raymond said that Pokharna, who has been credited for the turnaround of the company's apparel business despite the pandemic, has over four decades of experience in finance, sales, marketing and commercial functions.

Raymond is expected to immensely benefit from Pokharna's deep knowledge of apparel and retail industry and rich experience in business and corporate governance, the company stated.

"I am very pleased to join the Board of Raymond. I look forward to leveraging my experience and playing a part in the continuing development of the company, including its plan to scale up its operations and navigate the company through challenging times," Pokharna said on his appointment to the board.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics