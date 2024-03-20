Raymond MD Gautam Singhania and father Vijaypat Singhania make amends after ugly public spat
‘’Happy to have my father at home today and seek his blessings. Wishing you good health Papa always,'' Gautam Singhania wrote on X posting a picture with his father.
Raymond chairman and managing director (MD) Gautam Singhania and his father Vijaypat Singhania have made amends after an ugly public spat over his separation from Nawaz Modi. The Raymond boss on Wednesday posted on social media platform X welcoming his father home. ‘’Happy to have my father at home today and seek his blessings. Wishing you good health Papa always,'' Gautam Singhania wrote on X posting a picture with his father.