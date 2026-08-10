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Raymond Realty doubles down on Mumbai redevelopment

Madhurima Nandy
3 min read10 Aug 2026, 05:30 PM IST
Raymond Realty chief executive Harmohan Sahni.
Raymond Realty chief executive Harmohan Sahni.
Summary

Redevelopment remains central to Mumbai’s real estate landscape, given the city’s limited land availability. It has led to ageing residential societies being transformed into modern, well-planned living spaces in premium areas.

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BENGALURU : Raymond Realty Ltd, the listed real estate arm of Raymond Group, is stepping up its expansion beyond Thane, counting on the booming redevelopment opportunities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to drive its next phase of growth.

BENGALURU : Raymond Realty Ltd, the listed real estate arm of Raymond Group, is stepping up its expansion beyond Thane, counting on the booming redevelopment opportunities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to drive its next phase of growth.

The developer will launch two redevelopment projects in the financial year 2027, both in the Mahim area, with a combined gross development value (GDV) of 4500 crore.

The developer will launch two redevelopment projects in the financial year 2027, both in the Mahim area, with a combined gross development value (GDV) of 4500 crore.

Raymond Realty, which currently has four such projects under development, recently signed two more redevelopment projects in Mumbai's Parel and Kandivali locality, with 8500 crore and 3000 crore of GDV, respectively. The group owns 100 acres of legacy land in Thane.

Asset-light growth

Redevelopment remains central to Mumbai’s real estate landscape, given the city’s limited land availability. It has led to ageing residential societies being transformed into modern, well-planned living spaces in premium areas.

Also Read | Alta Capital-backed Logicap buys Xander's assets for ₹1500 crore

The real estate firm has signed and is exploring a range of redevelopment opportunities, including old housing societies, slum properties, and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) residential societies.

“We are looking at expansion beyond Thane. Most of our new growth will come from new projects and locations. There is little virgin land availability in Mumbai and the redevelopment momentum is big. We are trying to service a certain client base, and given the Raymond brand value, we are looking at appropriate micro-markets,” managing director and CEO Harmohan Sahni told Mint.

However, if vacant land is available, they would explore those options, he added.

As part of its growth strategy outside the Thane land, the developer follows an asset-light model and develops projects through joint development agreements (JDA) with respective partners.

Also Read | Realty's big four eye premium launches to meet FY27 sales aim

It develops residential projects under the brands TenX (aspirational), The Address by GS (premium) and Invictus by GS (super premium). The Parel slum redevelopment project, for instance, will have both premium and super premium offerings.

Redevelopment opportunity

In Thane, Raymond Realty has around 65 acres or 6.7 million sq ft under development, with a revenue potential of 16,500 crore. The entire 100-acre land parcel has a total revenue potential of 25,000 crore.

In the April-June quarter, the company reported sales bookings of 700 crore, up 129% from 306 crore in the year-ago period. Only 36% of the booking value came from the Thane development, while the rest came from its other projects through JDAs

“This year, we may add two or maybe more projects outside Thane,” Sahni said.

Given the massive scope of redevelopment projects in the city, despite the complexities, corporate developers have also been entering the space.

In March, Birla Estates Pvt Ltd (BEPL) announced its entry into the redevelopment market with its first project in suburban Mumbai's Khar West locality. The company is redeveloping Anmol Co-operative Housing Society and Bhartiya Bhavan Co-operative Housing Society under a joint redevelopment arrangement with Parinee Real Estate Builders.

Also Read | Lodha Developers' Q1 net profit doubles to ₹1373 crore

The redevelopment opportunity in Mumbai is sizeable. Property advisory Knight Frank India last year said the society redevelopment projects in Mumbai region would add 44,277 new homes by 2030, unlocking the residential market potential of the city.

According to the report, around 910 housing societies have signed development agreements since 2020, unlocking nearly 326.8 acres of potential land area.

The report notes that an estimated 160,000 societies in the region were over the age of 30 and eligible for redevelopment.

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Meet the Author

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastrucRead more

ture. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsRaymond Realty doubles down on Mumbai redevelopment

Raymond Realty doubles down on Mumbai redevelopment

Madhurima Nandy
3 min read10 Aug 2026, 05:30 PM IST
Raymond Realty chief executive Harmohan Sahni.
Raymond Realty chief executive Harmohan Sahni.
Summary

Redevelopment remains central to Mumbai’s real estate landscape, given the city’s limited land availability. It has led to ageing residential societies being transformed into modern, well-planned living spaces in premium areas.

Gift this article

BENGALURU : Raymond Realty Ltd, the listed real estate arm of Raymond Group, is stepping up its expansion beyond Thane, counting on the booming redevelopment opportunities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to drive its next phase of growth.

BENGALURU : Raymond Realty Ltd, the listed real estate arm of Raymond Group, is stepping up its expansion beyond Thane, counting on the booming redevelopment opportunities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to drive its next phase of growth.

The developer will launch two redevelopment projects in the financial year 2027, both in the Mahim area, with a combined gross development value (GDV) of 4500 crore.

The developer will launch two redevelopment projects in the financial year 2027, both in the Mahim area, with a combined gross development value (GDV) of 4500 crore.

Raymond Realty, which currently has four such projects under development, recently signed two more redevelopment projects in Mumbai's Parel and Kandivali locality, with 8500 crore and 3000 crore of GDV, respectively. The group owns 100 acres of legacy land in Thane.

Asset-light growth

Redevelopment remains central to Mumbai’s real estate landscape, given the city’s limited land availability. It has led to ageing residential societies being transformed into modern, well-planned living spaces in premium areas.

Also Read | Alta Capital-backed Logicap buys Xander's assets for ₹1500 crore

The real estate firm has signed and is exploring a range of redevelopment opportunities, including old housing societies, slum properties, and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) residential societies.

“We are looking at expansion beyond Thane. Most of our new growth will come from new projects and locations. There is little virgin land availability in Mumbai and the redevelopment momentum is big. We are trying to service a certain client base, and given the Raymond brand value, we are looking at appropriate micro-markets,” managing director and CEO Harmohan Sahni told Mint.

However, if vacant land is available, they would explore those options, he added.

As part of its growth strategy outside the Thane land, the developer follows an asset-light model and develops projects through joint development agreements (JDA) with respective partners.

Also Read | Realty's big four eye premium launches to meet FY27 sales aim

It develops residential projects under the brands TenX (aspirational), The Address by GS (premium) and Invictus by GS (super premium). The Parel slum redevelopment project, for instance, will have both premium and super premium offerings.

Redevelopment opportunity

In Thane, Raymond Realty has around 65 acres or 6.7 million sq ft under development, with a revenue potential of 16,500 crore. The entire 100-acre land parcel has a total revenue potential of 25,000 crore.

In the April-June quarter, the company reported sales bookings of 700 crore, up 129% from 306 crore in the year-ago period. Only 36% of the booking value came from the Thane development, while the rest came from its other projects through JDAs

“This year, we may add two or maybe more projects outside Thane,” Sahni said.

Given the massive scope of redevelopment projects in the city, despite the complexities, corporate developers have also been entering the space.

In March, Birla Estates Pvt Ltd (BEPL) announced its entry into the redevelopment market with its first project in suburban Mumbai's Khar West locality. The company is redeveloping Anmol Co-operative Housing Society and Bhartiya Bhavan Co-operative Housing Society under a joint redevelopment arrangement with Parinee Real Estate Builders.

Also Read | Lodha Developers' Q1 net profit doubles to ₹1373 crore

The redevelopment opportunity in Mumbai is sizeable. Property advisory Knight Frank India last year said the society redevelopment projects in Mumbai region would add 44,277 new homes by 2030, unlocking the residential market potential of the city.

According to the report, around 910 housing societies have signed development agreements since 2020, unlocking nearly 326.8 acres of potential land area.

The report notes that an estimated 160,000 societies in the region were over the age of 30 and eligible for redevelopment.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastrucRead more

ture. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsRaymond Realty doubles down on Mumbai redevelopment
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