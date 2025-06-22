Raymond Realty eyes higher sales, launches in FY26
Summary
Mumbai-based Raymond Realty clocked around ₹2,300 crore of sales in FY25, and is targeting at least 20% growth this year.
Bengaluru: Raymond Realty, which is scheduled to list on the stock exchanges on 1 July, is looking at faster growth through higher home sales and several project launches in 2025-26, said a top company executive.
