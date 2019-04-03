(Mint)
(Mint)

Raymond to enter real estate business

1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2019, 01:22 PM IST Reuters

  • Raymond Realty will build 3,000 units in the first phase in a period of five years with potential revenues of over 3500 crore
  • Raymond will invest up to 250 crore in the project till 2019-20

Mumbai: Indian textile and branded apparel company Raymond Ltd is venturing into real estate business by building residential units in Thane in the western state of Maharashtra, it said on Wednesday.

The new real estate arm named 'Raymond Realty' will build 3,000 units in the first phase of the project in a period of five years with potential revenues of over 3500 crore ($510.90 million), the company said.

Raymond will invest up to 250 crore in the project till 2019-20, majority of which has already been used up for planning and regulatory approvals, it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue