NEW DELHI : The country's leading fabric and apparel manufacturer Raymond Ltd on Monday said it plans to raise ₹100 crore from the market by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The company's board is meeting on December 17 to consider and approve the NCDs, according to a regulatory filing from Raymond.

"A meeting of the committee of directors of the board of directors of the company will be held on Friday, 17 December 2021, to consider and approve the issuance of non-convertible debentures aggregating up to an amount not exceeding ₹100 crore on a private placement basis," it said.

The said non-convertible debentures are proposed to be listed on the NSE's WDM (wholesale debt market) segment, Raymond added.

Shares of Raymond Ltd on Monday closed at ₹657.35 on the BSE, up 0.12 per cent from the previous close.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics