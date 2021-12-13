Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Raymond to raise 100 crore through non-convertible debentures

Raymond to raise 100 crore through non-convertible debentures

Shares of Raymond Ltd on Monday closed at 657.35 on the BSE, up 0.12 per cent from the previous close.
1 min read . 06:33 PM IST PTI

  • The company's board is meeting on December 17 to consider and approve the NCDs, according to a regulatory filing 

NEW DELHI : The country's leading fabric and apparel manufacturer Raymond Ltd on Monday said it plans to raise 100 crore from the market by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The company's board is meeting on December 17 to consider and approve the NCDs, according to a regulatory filing from Raymond.

"A meeting of the committee of directors of the board of directors of the company will be held on Friday, 17 December 2021, to consider and approve the issuance of non-convertible debentures aggregating up to an amount not exceeding 100 crore on a private placement basis," it said.

The said non-convertible debentures are proposed to be listed on the NSE's WDM (wholesale debt market) segment, Raymond added.

Shares of Raymond Ltd on Monday closed at 657.35 on the BSE, up 0.12 per cent from the previous close. 

