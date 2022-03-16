Razorpay acquires fifth payments tech startup IZealiant Technologies

Commenting on the acquisition, Harshil Mathur, CEO & Co-founder of Razorpay said, “We are excited to have the IZealiant team join the Razorpay family today. I am confident that strong forces of two technology companies coming together like this will empower our partner banks with the necessary support in building next-gen solutions and changing market dynamics in the new normal." He added, “The team at IZealiant has extensive experience in developing and implementing complex, high-performance acquiring and issuing systems and I am confident that together we will be able to build industry-first solutions for the banks in India."