Razorpay allots ESOPs worth ₹1 lakh to all employees
Summary
- The company has extended ESOPs worth ₹1 lakh to each of its 3,000-plus employees, which will not be differentiated based on role or tenure, Razorpay told Mint.
Mumbai: Fintech company Razorpay on Tuesday said it is allotting share options worth ₹1 lakh to all its employees, as the business completes 10 years.
