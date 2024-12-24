Razorpay allots ESOPs worth ₹1 lakh to all employees

Mansi Verma is a correspondent at Mint, writing about the Indian tech and startup ecosystem. Her coverage spans new-age businesses and their funding landscape, including private equity and venture capital. Previously, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she wrote about the startup ecosystem with a focus on edtech businesses and the evolving world of jobs. She holds a master’s degree in Journalism from the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune.