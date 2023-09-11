Razorpay buys BillMe to expand offline biz

Razorpay buys BillMe to expand offline biz1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 11:14 PM IST
Post the acquisition, Razorpay will offer BillMe-powered digital bills to merchants. It claims that these bills help merchants get better personalisation to the extent of including feedback and survey options in the bill.
Tiger Global-backed fintech unicorn Razorpay has acquired Mumbai-based JHKP Technologies Pvt. Ltd, which operates digital invoicing and customer engagement platform BillMe, in a bid to expand its offline business.
