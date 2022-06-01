Razorpay expands health insurance policy to include LGBTQIA+ and live-in partner

In the last two years, Razorpay has taken several industry-first initiatives such as “No-Meeting Days" and “Wellness Leaves" towards building a people-centric workplace. Razorpay strongly believes that a diverse, inclusive, and empathetic workplace is the key to building an employee-centric organization. Not only does it improve employee efficiency and performance but also goes a long way in making people feel safe, empowered and respected. The new insurance policy covers are one of many steps that Razorpay has and will be taking to stand truly people-centric.