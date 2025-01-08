Razorpay to fast-track India return ahead of global expansion, IPO
Summary
- The fintech startup plans to use the newly introduced fast-track route to move its parent entity from the US to India.
Bengaluru: India-born and bred but US-incorporated Razorpay has been talking for two years about bringing its parent entity back to its roots. The fintech startup may now be among the earliest to take advantage of new rules that make it easier for companies to reverse-flip by merging a foreign parent with its Indian subsidiary.