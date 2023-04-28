Razorpay joins ONDC to offer payment reconciliation service for buyer, seller apps2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 10:00 PM IST
Through this solution, Razorpay will facilitate ease of transacting on ONDC by timely routing settlement information for a given transaction and assisting Network Participants (NPs) with settling funds.
Fintech unicorn Razorpay has said that it will be joining the Open Network for Digital Commerce ecosystem (ONDC).
