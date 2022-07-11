Razorpay receives RBI approval for payment aggregator license

RBI, Harshil Mathur, CEO & Co-founder of Razorpay, said, “We are really excited to have received our Payment Aggregator License. We at Razorpay, recognize that we have a responsibility to innovate by not just looking at the future but taking analogies from the past, and strengthening the financial ecosystem of tomorrow, so that millions of businesses, small and big can flourish. This event only further strengthens our commitment to never stop reinventing. We want to create new products and build experiences that will change the lives of millions of businesses and consumers," reported by PTI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}