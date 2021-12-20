Razorpay raises $375 mn as valuation jumps seven-fold

“Razorpay has seen rapid growth over the last 2-3 years. With banking and lending, there is a full financial stack coming together (for Razorpay). Apart from payments, there are multiple services that businesses are now using from Razorpay, and that’s giving a lot of confidence to investors. Further, we are very focussed on the B2B opportunity along with our unit economics, leading to conviction among investors on the sustainability of our growth," said Mathur on the new fundraise, in an interview with Mint.