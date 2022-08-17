Razorpay to pick up stake in Ezetap

The company later pivoted to a bank partnership model, which led to a turnaround in its fortunes. Under the model, Ezetap began approaching banks with a full suite of solutions on an Android terminal, including sector-specific payment solutions and value-added features like billing, instant EMIs via debit and credit cards, auto reconciliation and analytics. It is now working with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank among banks. It has also tied up with government institutions such as the municipal corporation of Chennai for tax collection, Guwahati Municipal Corporation to provide citizen services, and Bengaluru Traffic Police (E-challan App).