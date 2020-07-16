British consumer goods major RB on Thursday announced a $25 million investment to set up a new Reckitt Global Hygiene Institute (RGHI) that will lead research-based evidence that could shape future public health recommendations and expand research into global hygiene practices.

The Reckitt Global Hygiene Institute will bridge epidemiology, public health, and behavioural insights to generate practical, high-quality scientific research that leads to enduring behaviour change, the maker of Dettol and Lysol brands announced on Thursday as interest around personal and home hygiene changes consumer behavior amidst the covid-19 pandemic.

The shift could impact the way health and hygiene products are used and how frequently households use them.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed public health to the top of the global agenda. At RB, we see the need for a new paradigm that brings together the highest quality scientific based evidence and informed public health recommendations to generate large-scale behaviour change for a cleaner, healthier world," said Laxman Narasimhan, chief executive officer, RB.

Additionally, it also announced the formation of an expert panel to lead research efforts at leading academic institutions around the world.

As part of its commitment RB will initiate a multi-year $25 million investment in research “aimed at filling the gaps in our understanding of the science-based evidence around hygiene and the behaviours and solutions necessary to sustain it."

The institute will have a governing board supported by full-time staff, ongoing research, and education programming driven by expert researchers and educators, the company said in a statement.

“Through the establishment of a fellowship program with leading universities, RGHI will generate practical, informed public health research and recommendations that champion global hygiene as the foundation of health. The RGHI Governing Board will determine specific areas for research and will work with the expert panel to award the fellowships to promising early career academics, who will become Reckitt Fellows," RB said.

Founding members of the governing board and expert panel include Professor Peter Piot, director, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, Dame Sally Davies, Master of Trinity College, Cambridge, Dr Randeep Guleria, director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Professor Feng Cheng, Research Center for Public Health, Tsinghua University School of Medicine, Tsinghua, Professor Dr. Albert Ko, Department Chair and Professor of Epidemiology, Yale School of Medicine and Professor Teo Yik Ying, Dean, Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, National University of Singapore.

