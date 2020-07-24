NEW DELHI: The local arm of British packaged consumer goods major Reckitt Benckiser is in talks for commercial partnerships with businesses in India, anticipating demand for its hygiene and sanitisation products as workplaces reopen over the next few months.

Demand for Dettol has outstripped supply, a top executive at the company said even as it is evaluating new launches over the next few months.

On Friday, Reckitt Benckiser (RB) announced a partnership with PVR cinemas—for use of its Dettol disinfectant liquid and sanitisers across 175 theatre properties.

More such partnerships are underway, Pankaj Duhan, chief marketing officer, RB Health, South Asia, told Mint. Such associations will help RB offer hygiene solutions to consumers outside their homes.

RB sells bands such as Harpic, Mortein, Lyson, Veet, among others, in India.

"We are looking at a combination of many sectors. Our desire is to not just provide products for homes, where obviously Dettol is a solution of choice for anything related to germs, but outside of their homes as well," Duhan said. "We are in negotiations with a few (businesses) of them, we are looking for different partners."

The company already has an institutional business which offers large-scale supplies to business entities, but more such commercial arrangements will be a win-win for the business, especially in the post-covid world.

CPG companies are stitching up large commercial deals offering hygiene products at scale to businesses as covid fears lead to heightened usage outside of homes.

Earlier this month, Unilever partnered with hospitality chain Oyo to provide hygiene kits comprising its Lifebuoy, Domex and other personal and home hygiene brand across its properties globally. Mumbai-based fast moving consumer goods company Godrej Consumer products Ltd. (GCPL) that sells the Protekt brand of hygiene products said it is in talks for B-to-B tie-ups.

Companies have also launched a slew of products to keep up with increasing evolving demand for hygiene products.

Reckitt that has a significant presence in the market with its Dettol and Lysol brands of personal and home hygiene products said demand for its products continues to outpace supply.

While the company has ramped up supplies, it is also evaluating new products that are relevant for India.

“We are always on the lookout for the right new segments to get into, it should again have certain criteria (in terms of efficacy, reach etc). So, we are looking to to increase the innovation on a significant number of those areas and you will see some news coming in fairly soon," he said.

The company launched a laundry disinfectant in India in February.

