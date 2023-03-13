RBI accords ‘infra finance company’ status to IREDA

“The recognition of IREDA as an IFC will increase the investors’ confidence, enhance the brand value, and generate positive outlook in the market. The grant of IFC status is a recognition of IREDA’s 36 years of infrastructure financing and development with focused development of renewable energy," it said, adding that with the IFC status, IREDA will keep contributing towards Centre target of 500 GW installed capacity of non-fossil fuels by 2030.