RBI action on Paytm Payments Bank: Regulatory compliance cannot be ‘optional’, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar
The issue of Paytm Payments Bank is a case where a hard-charging and aggressive entrepreneur has failed to realise the need for regulatory compliance, and that no company can get away if it is non-compliant with the law, says Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Referring to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) regulatory action on Paytm Payments Bank, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that regulatory compliance cannot be “optional" for companies, rather it is an aspect every entrepreneur must pay full attention to, reported PTI.