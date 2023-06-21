RBI allows RIL to retain surplus $2 billion from lenders: Report

RBI allows RIL to retain surplus $2 billion from lenders: Report2 min read 21 Jun 2023, 08:46 AM IST
Reliance Industries has been allowed by the Reserve Bank of India to retain $2bn over and above the $3bn it had raised in FY23, according to sources.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed Reliance Industries (RIL) to retain $2 billion over and above the $3 billion it had raised in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23), reported The Economic Times (ET). The report, quoting sources, further said that Reliance plans to use the money to fund working capital needs and to expand its new energy and telecom businesses.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×