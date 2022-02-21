The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced a US Dollar/Rupee two-year sell buy swap auction with a view to elongating the maturity profile of its forward book and smoothen the receivables relating to forward assets.

The Central bank will undertake a sell/buy swap auction of $5 billion on 8 March, that will enable access to a wider set of market participants.

The auction will be multiple-price-based, i.e., successful bids will be accepted at their respective quoted premiums, RBI said in a statement.

The swap will be in the nature of a simple sell/buy foreign exchange swap from the RBI side. A bank will buy US Dollars from the Central bank and simultaneously agree to sell the same amount of US Dollars at the end of the swap period.

The auction cut-off will be based on the premium amount in paisa terms up to two decimal points.

The market participants will be required to place their bids with the premium that they are willing to receive from the Reserve Bank for the tenor of the swap, expressed in paisa terms up to two decimal places. Successful bids will get accepted at their respective quoted premium.

