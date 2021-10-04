Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) has appointed an advisory committee to advise the administrator of two companies that it superseded earlier today. The three-member panel to assist the administrator in discharge of his duties, the central bank said in a statement on Monday.

The central bank had taken over the boards of Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited and Srei Equipment Finance Limited on Monday over governance concerns and defaults by the two companies in meeting their various payment obligations. It had appointed Rajneesh Sharma, former chief general manager, Bank of Baroda as the administrator of the two companies.

“The Reserve Bank, in exercise of powers conferred under section 45-IE (5) (a) of the RBI Act 1934, has constituted a three-member Advisory Committee to assist the Administrator in discharge of his duties," the RBI said in its statement.

The advisory panel consists of R Subramaniakumar, former MD & CEO of Indian Overseas Bank; T T Srinivasaraghavan, former Managing Director of Sundaram Finance Limited; and Farokh N Subedar, former COO and Company Secretary, Tata Sons Limited.

“It may also be mentioned that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Insolvency and Liquidation Proceedings of Financial Service Providers and Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2019 provide for the concerned financial sector regulator appointing a Committee of Advisors to advise the Administrator in the operations of the financial service provider during the corporate insolvency resolution process," the banking regulator further added.

The RBI had earlier said that it also intends to initiate the process of resolution of the two Srei NBFCs and would also apply to the NCLT for appointing administrator Kumar as the Insolvency Resolution Professional.

The RBI crackdown comes a week after Srei group creditors denied requests by the company to delay legal or other kinds of action to recover dues to the tune of ₹35,000 crore.

Last month, Srei Infrastructure Finance CEO Rakesh Kumar Bhutoria had resigned, mainly on account of salary payment issues.

